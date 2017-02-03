John Michael “Mike” Inniger, 65, of Van Wert, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born March 24, 1951, in Bluffton, the son of John P. Inniger, who preceded him in death, and Carolyn (Rauch) Inniger, who survives in Jenera. On August 3, 1974, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathie (Reese) Inniger, who survives in Van Wert.

Kathie and Mike have two daughters, Alyssa (Steve) Bixler of Bexley and Emily (Isaac) Seevers of Jamestown. He was known as Pops to his six grandchildren, Ian, Lucas, and Lydia Bixler, and Eliza, Abraham, and Owen Seevers.

He is also survived by siblings Clark (Dawn) Inniger of Arlington, Andy (Vicky) Inniger of Ottawa, and Deb (Jack) Enderle of Beaverdam. His extended family, mother-in-law Evelyn Reese, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews were special to him.

Mike was a 1969 graduate of Cory-Rawson High School, where a highlight was being the starting quarterback on the 1968 state champion Hornet team. He was a 1973 graduate of Bluffton College, earning his bachelor’s degree in education, and later earned a master’s degree from the University of Dayton. He spent 35 years in education as a teacher, coach, and elementary school principal at Lincolnview Local and Van Wert City Schools.

In retirement, he spent time with family at their lake cottage, where he loved to fish and be outdoors. He also enjoyed his travels with RoadTrek friends and time with his movie and breakfast buddies. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir and also served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and elder.

Mike was a godly man who loved and served his family and community. He was patient, positive, kind, graciously gave of himself to others, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6727 Ohio 49, Convoy, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 5, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday, both at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church or Mike Inniger Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

