Submitted information

The date for the February meeting of the Van Wert County Heart Land Patriots has been changed to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, in the Fireside Room of Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. The meeting is open to the public.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur will be on hand to discuss the need for a proposed .28-percent increase in the city income tax on the May 7 primary election ballot. Mazur will outline the research done by the administration and City Council and the projected results of a failure to pass the tax hike. He will then be available for a question-and-answer period.

For more information, contact the Rev. Keith Stoller at 419.968.2869.