The Van Wert County Health Department would like to remind the public that is not too late to obtain a flu vaccine for this season’s influenza. Vaccination remains the best protection against the flu, its severity, and potential serious complications. It is recommended that any person 6 months and older obtain an annual flu shot.

Those who have not received a flu shot this season and would like to obtain one, should call the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808, extension 103 or 107, to schedule an appointment.

Influenza is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Area residents who have any of these symptoms should contact their physician. Anti-viral medications are most effective when used early in the course of the disease. Other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading influenza include hand washing; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; and staying home when sick until fever-free for 24 hours.