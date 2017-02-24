Submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District will be closed Friday, March 3, in order for staff to participate in the Accreditation Summit.

The County General Health District is working towards accreditation, as required by the Ohio Health Department to guarantee future funding and advance quality and performance within public health departments.

The closure will allow health department staff to attend the summit and focus on efforts towards accreditation. The health department will address emergencies as necessary.

For more information or any questions, call 419.238.0808.