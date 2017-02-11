Submitted information

Retired Van Wert High School principal Wally Grimm is returning as emcee of “Ohio Has Talent!” on Saturday, February 18, starting at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Grimm has had a love for the stage throughout his life, performing at Heidelberg University, Fremont Community Theatre, Actors Community Theatre, Van Wert Civic Theatre, Bowling Green State University, Fort Wayne Grand Wayne Center, and in various roles in Van Wert and his current home of Wapakoneta.

His emcee roles have included the Miss Bowling Green Pageant, Sweet Adeline’s Extravaganza of Indiana, several Peony Queen pageants, and numerous community events in various cities.

Theatrically, Grimm has appeared as Hines in The Pajama Game, Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, Fagin in Oliver!, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, the Chairman in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Harold Hill in The Music Man. He has directed productions of Bye, Bye Birdie, and Gypsy.

“I so very much enjoy doing this show [Ohio Has Talent!] because the talent seems to get better each year — and could it go for a greater cause?” Grimm said. “And, I’m looking forward to returning to that fabulous venue, which is the Niswonger.”

“Ohio Has Talent” is an audience-voted competition held to raise funds for Community Health Professionals’ (CHP) Hospice Patient Care Fund. Tickets are available through CHP, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, or the NPAC box office, noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.