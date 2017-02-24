Submitted information

LIMA — It’s a big weekend coming up for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio: Girl Scout Cookies begin arriving by the truckload for pick-up by area volunteers. More than 2.9 million boxes will be distributed to more than 2,300 troops in 32 counties throughout western Ohio.

There are several “Cookie Drops” scheduled in the area. At these drops, volunteers will pick up cases of cookies for their troop’s initial cookie orders, which girls will distribute to customers over the coming weeks.

Haven’t ordered Girl Scout Cookies? Don’t panic. Area residents have until March 26 to place an order through a Girl Scout they know, in person, or online via Digital Cookie.

Don’t know a Girl Scout? Girl Scout Cookie Booth sales begin March 3 and run through March 26. To find a booth in one’s community, visit gswo.org/findcookies and enter one’s zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS or Android mobile devices.