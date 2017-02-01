Print for later

Gertrude E. Bush, 95, of Van Wert, and formerly of Monroeville, Indiana, passed away at 10:39 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017, in the Emergency Room of Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born August 31, 1921, in Ossian, Indiana, the daughter of Merle and Ines (Margardt) Gressley, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Tom “Corky” (Joanna M.) Bush of Monroeville; five grandchildren, Mark (Melissa Boyd) Dempsey, Marshall (Trena) Dempsey, Mitchel (Mary) Dempsey, Tim (Jamie) Bush, and Ann (Ray) Higgins; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Marjorie A. “Cricket” Dempsey; one brother, Norman “Pink” Gressley; and a sister, Marjorie Myers, also preceded her in death.

Gertrude was formerly a licensed practical nurse at Decatur (Indiana) Clinic and at several nursing homes, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Monroeville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Monroeville.

Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Visiting Nurses and Adult Day Care in Van Wert, or the Adult Activities Fund at Van Wert Manor.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.