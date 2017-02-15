The First United Methodist Preschool, located at 113 W. Central Ave., will host an Art Show and fundraiser at the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert on February 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Preschool students are working hard on “masterpieces” that will be available to their families by donation. There will also be many items donated by local artists and available by silent auction. This event is open to the public.

For more information on the art show or preschool please contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631 ext 308 or by email at aellerbrock@wcoil.com.