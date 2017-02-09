Submitted information

First Baptist Church on Jennings Road in Van Wert will host a bloodmobile between the hours of 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16.

Those who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health may be eligible to donate blood.

Donors should bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license). Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment, while walk-ins are always welcome.