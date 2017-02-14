Four fire departments and the American Red Cross’ disaster team were called out Monday night to deal with a fire at a private airplane hangar. Paulding, Antwerp, Payne, and Cecil fire departments were called to the scene to battle the Paulding County fire. Airplanes and other equipment were lost in the fire. Responders were there until approximately 1:30 Tuesday morning fighting the blaze, while the Red Cross provided canteen service to 30 firefighters. (Red Cross photo)