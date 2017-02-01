By Chase Clark

FFA week has arrived for Crestview High School. Crestview’s FFA advisor Ericka Priest said, “It has been going really well, especially with it being my first year.”

Monday was dirty dog day. Tuesday was the chili cook-off and the students’ chili was judged by janitor Geoff Waddles. Students also enjoyed grilled cheese at lunch with their chili. Wednesday was pizza and wings day. The pizza and wings were supplied by D’s on Main Street in Convoy. Today is a student favorite as they came in at 6 a.m. for the famous FFA breakfast. The breakfast includes sausage sandwiches, pancakes, bacon, toast, and eggs, along with orange juice, milk, and coffee for beverages. FFA week will close tomorrow with a dessert day.

Crestview senior Ashley Dealey was crowned last Saturday night as Crestview’s winter homecoming queen. Ashley was escorted by junior Grant Schlagbaum and sophomore Javin Etzler. The other candidates for queen were seniors Tommi Andersen and Ally Fegley. Dealey said, “It’s an exciting and emotional moment, and I’m honored that my classmates picked me.”

Crestview National Honor Society hosted their annual blood drive on Tuesday. NHS students have been asking other classmates to sign up and give back to the community. Students were transported by buses to Redeemer Church throughout the day. Senior Braden Vancleave said, “I enjoy knowing the fact that my blood could save a life or two.”