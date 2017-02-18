Submitted information

The Van Wert County Extension office is currently taking orders for turkey pullets to be exhibited at the 2017 Junior Fair. The first five turkeys are free (can be ordered as hens, toms, or a straight run combination). Birds after that number can be ordered at an additional cost.

Cost of extra pullets is as follows: Hens at $3.25/pullet, straight run at $3.25/pullet, and toms at $4/pullet.

Orders must be placed no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Pullets will be available for pick-up at the Extension office on Friday, April 28, from 1-4 p.m. Members who order will be mailed a reminder card when the date approaches.

It is important to take into account that only turkeys ordered through this bulk order will be allowed to exhibit at the 2017 Van Wert County Junior Fair. Those wanting to exhibit should take the time to order before the deadline passes. There will be no second order or individual orders accepted from Cooper’s Farm.

To place orders, contact the Extension office at 419.238.1214, stop by in person, or email Deb at knapke.45@osu.edu.