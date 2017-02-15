topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Submitted information

Quality Assurance is a state required training program for any 4-H or FFA member who is exhibiting livestock at the junior fair. This includes rabbits.

OSU Extension logo 4-2009The Ohio State University Extension is hosting the first QA in 2017 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 5, starting at 2 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Youth will most likely not need to be present for the entire two hours, but should plan in case of a large crowd.

Members eligible for test out it will be offered starting at 1 hour prior to the beginning at the Jr. Fair Building. Test out is offered to youth 12-14 or 15-18 as of January 1. Youth who need special accommodations for testing should contact the Extension Office for details.

In case of inclement weather please check the OSU Extension webpage at http://vanwert.osu.edu or the Van Wert 4-H Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/vanwert4h

For a list of regional quality assurance dates or for questions please contact The Ohio State University Extension at 419.238.1214 or email Heather Gottke at Gottke.4@osu.edu.

