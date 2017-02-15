Submitted information

Quality Assurance is a state required training program for any 4-H or FFA member who is exhibiting livestock at the junior fair. This includes rabbits.

The Ohio State University Extension is hosting the first QA in 2017 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 5, starting at 2 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Youth will most likely not need to be present for the entire two hours, but should plan in case of a large crowd.

Members eligible for test out it will be offered starting at 1 hour prior to the beginning at the Jr. Fair Building. Test out is offered to youth 12-14 or 15-18 as of January 1. Youth who need special accommodations for testing should contact the Extension Office for details.

In case of inclement weather please check the OSU Extension webpage at http://vanwert.osu.edu or the Van Wert 4-H Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/vanwert4h

For a list of regional quality assurance dates or for questions please contact The Ohio State University Extension at 419.238.1214 or email Heather Gottke at Gottke.4@osu.edu.