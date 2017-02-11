Submitted information

The Evergreen Garden Club held its February meeting in the Kenn-Feld Training Room, with 17 members in attendance.

Joan Wise, an employee of Kenn-Feld, opened the meeting by showing a PowerPoint presentation on what Kenn-Feld is all about. Wise announced that, on March 30, Kenn-Feld will sponsor a Ladies Night from 5 to 9 p.m. During the open house, door prizes will be given away and women will have a chance to drive the equipment. There will also be vendors, workshops, and refreshments. This will all take place at 10305 Liberty Union Road.

The program was presented by Rachel Hoverman on “What’s New for Spring?” Hoverman mentioned “Night Sky”, a new petunia by Proven Winner and mentions the Butter Fly weed, which is a beautiful orange in color that attracts monarchs. She attended a convention in Columbus at which Roy Diblik was guest speaker.

Diane Ryan opened the business meeting with all in attendance reciting “The Pledge of Allegiance”. Roll call was taken by answering “How many indoor plants do you care for in the winter?” A discussion was held on what to do with all of the unused Christmas decorations housed in the limited space at the library

The bus trip to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on June 20 is being planned. Reservations of $69 are due to Linda Stanley and are open to the public. The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs convention is July 13-15 at Marriott Northwest in Dublin.

The annual perennial plant sale will be held on May 6 at the Fountain Park. The next meeting will be March 1 at the Amherst Greenhouse in Harrod; program on “Automated Seed Planting”. The club will leave at 9 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot (market side).

Hostesses for the evening were Arlene Gamble, Kathy Muse, Laurie Purmort, and Linda Stanley.