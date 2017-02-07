Several members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert visited Crestview to recognize student winners of their Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests. The Patriot’s Pen contest was open to middle schoolers, while the Voice of Democracy essay contest was reserved for high school students. VFW members provided the student body with a background on the VFW and its perceptions of what makes the United States the best nation in the world. Several students were also recognized for their winning essays. Patriot’s Pen winners include Audrey Lichtensteiger (first place), Lauren Walls (second place), while Voices of Democracy winners including Olivia Skelton (first place), Tommi Andersen (second place), and Brooke Ripley (third place). Shown are the Crestview winners with VFW representatives. (Crestview photo)