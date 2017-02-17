Print for later

Ernest Asby Mills passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

He was born April 25, 1938, and was the last surviving child of Harry Van Meter Mills and Ida (Cox) Mills, who both preceded him in death

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Mills; a son, Matthew (Janean) Mills; three stepchildren, Tom Mittower of California, Kevin Mittower of Ohio, and Linda Schabow of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Siblings Jessie, Mandy, Memie, and Charles also preceded him in death.

The family has chosen to have private funeral services, and burial will be in his childhood birthplace.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.