Elmer D. Adams, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born July 12, 1931, in Van Wert, the son of Clarence and Frieda, who both preceded him in death. In 1950, he married Marilyn Joan “Joann” Adams, who passed in 2015.

Survivors include three children, Randy (Kim) Adams and Kelly Adams, both of Van Wert, and Kevin (Candace) Adams of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; a twin brother, Delmer (Joan) Adams of Scott; one sister, Betty (Greg) Gardner of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Ollie (Amber) Adams, Brandy (Nicholas) Rammel, Sofia Adams, Matt Rankin, and Sydney Adams; and four great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Austin Adams, and Jettie and Bingham Rammel.

Twin brothers, Ray and Roy Adams, also preceded him in death.

A graduate of Union School, Mr. Adams retired from Greif Brothers in 1988 as a foreman after 37 years of service He also was a United States Army veteran, serving with the First Calvary Division during the Korean War. Elmer met his future wife, Joann, while both performed as musicians on a local radio show. Always quick with a joke or funny story, he kept many people entertained.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Private family burial will be held, and graveside military honors rendered, at Taylor Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial: First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

