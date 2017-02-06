Elizabeth M. “Liz” Heintz, 57, of Van Wert, went to be with the Lord at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born January 11, 1960, in Van Wert, the daughter of Rudy and Iona (Kline) Roberts, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Michael Thatcher of Van Wert; one daughter, Alisha (Mike) Wright of Winimac, Indiana; four grandchildren, Emily and Erin Greer of Winimac and Jordan Reynolds and Jersey Thatcher of Van Wert; three sisters, Linda (Bill) Lloyd and Tammy (Jeff) Agler, both of Van Wert, and Nancy Laughlin of Cincinnati; two brothers, Clark (Penney) Roberts and Jerry (Helen) Roberts, both of Van Wert, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Liz moved from Van Wert to Winimac in 1992 and gained many new friends and was a very active member of Eagles Aerie 2580. She has many friends in Winimac that she loved dearly. Liz was an avid Colts fan and loved spending time with family, grandkids, and friends. She moved back to Van Wert in 2015 to be with her son and family while battling a long illness.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul W. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.