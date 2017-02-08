Edith JoAnn Wise, 87, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017, at her home in Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was born June 11, 1929 in Venedocia, the daughter of Evan Howard and Mary Edith (Taylor) Richards, who both preceded her in death. JoAnn married Perry George Wise on March 21, 1953, and he died September 30, 2010.

Survivors include four children, Debra J. McConahy, Cynthia J. Wise, and Perry G. Wise Jr., all of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Dr. Brent R. Wise of New York City; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marian Morris of Van Wert.

Her twin brother, E. Joe Richards, and another brother, Donald Richards, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services and visiting hours for Edith JoAnn Wise will be Saturday, February 18, at Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church near Van Wert. Visitation will be hosted by Debby McConahy, Cynthia Wise, Perry G. Wise Jr., and their families from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial to follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home of Hillsdale, Michigan.

