Edith JoAnn Wise, 87 formerly of Van Wert, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017, at her home in Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was born June 11, 1929, in Venedocia, to Evan Howard and Mary Edith (Taylor) Richards. JoAnn married Perry George Wise on March 21, 1953, and he preceded her in death on September 30, 2010.

In 1989 after 29 years of teaching, JoAnn retired from Franklin Elementary School, where she had spent the majority of her career teaching first grade. She was known for her creativity, spontaneity, and sense of humor. Not content with retirement, JoAnn worked throughout the 1990s at Stepping Stones in Van Wert starting the Kids in Action program.

Survivors include four children, Debra J. McConahy, Cynthia J. Wise and Perry G. Wise Jr., all of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Dr. Brent R. Wise of New York, New York; four grandchildren, Megan J. McConahy, Devin (Kyle) McConahy, Bethyn (Greg) Sundbeck and Taylor (Helen) Wise; five great-grandchildren, Brok Grimes, Maxton, Brennan, and Maevan McConahy, and Connor Sundbeck; and her sister, Marian Morris of Van Wert.

In addition to her husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, E. Joe Richards, and another brother, Donald Richards.

Memorial services and visiting hours for Edith JoAnn Wise will be Saturday, February 18, at Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church near Van Wert.

Visitation will be hosted by Debby McConahy, Cynthia Wise, Perry G. Wise Jr., and their families from 11 a.m. up to the time of services at 3 p.m. Burial to follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Hospice of Hillsdale County.

Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home of Hillsdale, Michigan.

