E. Louise Perry, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born September 4, 1932, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul R. and Wanda A. (Wiseman) Goodwin, who both preceded her in death. On May 13, 1951, she married Maurice E. Perry, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Gary) Berres of Delphos and Vicki Jo (Terry L.) Profit of Van Wert; a son, Kim Perry of York, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Julie (Chad) DuCheney, Angie (Matt) Boaz, Amy (Steve Helt) Hyitt, Shawn Jones, Ivan Perry, Joshua Perry, Jason Perry, Katelyn Perry, Zachary (Danille) Profit, and Brock (Briana) Profit; eight great-grandchildren, Jayde DuCheney, Isaiah Boaz, Allyson (Anthony Buzard) Evans, Marissa Miller, Ayden Hyitt, Aiden Perry, Parker Profit, and Brecken Profit; a great-great-grandson, Kamden Buzard; a brother, Gene (Donna) Goodwin of Van Wert; two sisters-in-law, Arlene (Dean) Williamson and Carolyn Goodwin; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Adams.

A brother, Richard Goodwin; one sister, M. Joan Adams; and a grandson, Bobby Evans, also preceded her in death.

She was a 1950 graduate of Ridge High School, where she was a cheerleader. Louise enjoyed gardening, landscaping, traveling, decorating, and going to lots of garage sales. She was a great fan of the Lincolnview Lancers, the Ohio State University Buckeyes, and the OSU Marching Band. She adored her grandchildren and known by them and all their friends as “Grandma Weezie.”

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Lincolnview Athletic Boosters for the cheerleaders or the Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad.

