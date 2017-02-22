By Hope Wallace

The Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit will be on display through March 5. This prestigious exhibit features approximately forty exceptional watercolor paintings. Many of them are for sale. The OWS exhibit is sponsored by First Federal Saving and Loan, Van Wert.

We also have new paintings by David Humphreys Miller in our Faces of Little Bighorn collection. Brent Stevens, collection owner, recently purchased some new pieces and we will be getting two pieces on loan from Florida soon.

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques, an ongoing class held every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, is open to adults for a monthly fee of $35 for art center members and $45 for non-members. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtNight is a free open studio night held almost everyThursday, 6–9 p.m. You’re invited to bring your own project or do the “featured project” for the evening (for a small fee). Bring snacks if you wish. Beverages are available from the art center’s cash bar.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

2/23: Ceramic Garden Stakes: Have you ever noticed that all the pre-made garden stakes out in the market never have the exact things you plant? Well here’s the chance to make your own. $6 will get you 3 stakes ($1 per stake after that) and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. Pictures soon.

3/2: Vine & Palette: It still may be a bit early but we can think spring and put it on the canvas. Think warmer sun on your face and spring flowers. Wassenberg wine and paint sessions are based off of original art from WAC artists. Unlike other programs we encourage you to step out of the box to make your painting unique. We still make it easy but encourage your naturally occurring creative impulses to make your work unique. $15 for a canvas and all materials plus a glass of our house wine. Additional glass at regular WAC prices. You will go home with a true original.

3/9: Talisman Dream Catcher: Art is about self-expression. This won’t be a generic dream catcher. Dream catchers were first made by Native Americans to catch good dreams in the wind. Here’s chance to make a dream catcher truly your own. Bring in mementos, broken jewelry, buttons, feathers, scraps of cloth, small photos… little things sitting around in trays. (If you are really neat and tidy, we will have items on hand as well) $10 will get you the remaining materials you need to make a personal dream catcher and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: spaces are available. Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.