Brian Renner, president, and Suzie Grimes, CFO of First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert, present a check for $500 to Bitsi Clark of the Van Wert Community Dog Park Committee. This donation puts the committee one step closer to creating a dog park for residents and visitors of Van Wert to enjoy. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)