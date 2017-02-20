Crestview Knight Vision completed its competition season last Saturday, with the group named grand champion at Southern Wells and Carroll, second runner-up at Bishop Dwenger, first runner-up at Marion Harding and fifth runner-up in evening finals at DeKalb. Knight-Vision, along with the high school chorus, jazz band, and middle school swing choir, will its annual dinner theater Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at 6:30 p.m. each day, in the Crestview auditeria. Tickets for the 2017 “Don’t Stop Believing” dinner theater go on sale Thursday evening, February 23, and will be available through March 3. Ticket prices are $13. For more information, call Danille Hancock at 419.749.9100, extension 2113. (Crestview photo)