Diane Lee Thompson, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born August 30, 1950, in Salem, the daughter of Robert Pack, who survives in Fort Myers, Florida, and Silvia (Myers) Pack, who preceded her in death. On March 22, 1972, she married Michael Thompson, who died August 6, 2011. On July 12, 2014, she married Phillip Braun, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her stepmother, Florence Pack of Fort Myers, Florida; four children, Tyler (Lyndsey) Thompson of Cincinnati, Kim Braun and Scott (Karen) Braun, both of Van Wert, and Amy (Derrek) Schuch of Wellston, Michigan; a brother, Rick Pack of Salem; 11 grandchildren, Haylee, Trace, and Shaye Thompson of Cincinnati, Austin and Alyssa Elick of Van Wert, Taylor, Justin, and Kylie Braun of Van Wert, Jacob and Destin Schuch of Wellston, Michigan, and Cody Schuch of Cadillac, Michigan; and a great-grandchild, Corbin Schuch.

Diane was a speech and hearing therapist in California and Van Wert, owned and operated DLT Designs Art Studio, and served as a fitness instructor at the YWCA for 35 years.

She enjoyed art, party and wedding planning, traveling to foreign and exotic places, and teaching health and fitness. She graduated from Salem High School and Kent State University, with a degree in speech and hearing therapy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Eric Burkhardt officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert YWCA or Wassenberg Art Center.

