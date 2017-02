Dr. Erica Unverferth (right) presents a donation to Marsha Ross of the Van Wert Dog Park Committee on behalf of Unverferth Family Dentistry. This generous donation will assist in the completion of the off-leash dog park to be created at Rotary Park. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)