Dale A. Hoover, 93, of Harrison Township, passed away at 6 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born June 5, 1923, in Harrison Township, the son of Russel M. and Helen (Kreischer) Hoover, who both preceded him in death. On December 26, 1943, he married the former Alice Neoma Poling, who died February 15, 2013.

Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Wermer of Van Wert, Patricia (Brent) Basil of West Chester, and Deborah Sheets of New Bavaria; a brother, Donald E. (Erma) Hoover of Convoy; one sister, Margaret Gehres of Sun City, Florida; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A son-in-law, Karl Wermer, and one brother-in-law, Floyd Gehres, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Harrison Township. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America or the Knight Pride Club.