Crystal Marie Elston, 34, of Grover Hill, passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born December 4, 1982, in Van Wert, the daughter of Brenda Sue (Mosier) Nantz, who survives in Grover Hill, and Gregory Lee German, who survives Fort Wayne.

She is also survived by her fiancé, Jeff Cutright of Grover Hill; four children, Adynn C. Elston, Madison A. Elston, Brooklynn D. Elston, and Izzabella J. Cutright; her grandfather, Charles A. Mosier; her grandmother, Catherine German of Van Wert; three brothers, Brandon M. German of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Zachary D. Nantz of Grover Hill, and Trevor German of Fort Wayne; a sister, Fara Lare of Michigan; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the children.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.