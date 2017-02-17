DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education accepted the resignation of the district’s longtime food service supervisor during its February meeting, heard a report on an education roundtable scheduled for this Saturday, and a new security device used to prevent intruders from entering school buildings.

Board members accepted the resignation of Food Service Supervisor Mary Strickler, who is retiring June 1 after 30 years of service in the district.

Superintendent Mike Estes also provided additional information on an education roundtable scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the district boardroom. Those participating include State Senator Cliff Hite, State Representative Craig Riedel, State Board of Education member Lynda Haycock, several district parents, students, teachers, administrators, and media representatives.

“We’re going to talk about issues that affect students,” Estes said. “We want to talk about high-stakes testing, the local report card, OTES and OPES, the evaluation system for principals and teachers, and then graduation requirements.”

The superintendent also demonstrated a “bolo stick,” a security device that would allow the district to lock doors to keep intruders out. The devices, Estes said, can withstand a great amount of force used against them, preventing doors from being opened when the device is in place.

The superintendent said the district would try out one of the devices, but would not purchase them until they are approved by the fire marshal.

The board also approved the purchase of a new minivan to replace one bought in 2004. The new van was purchased from Greve Chrysler in Van Wert for $22,519, with trade-in of the 2004 van and discounts.

United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith also attended the meeting to thank the district for its participation in the Rivals United fundraiser with Lincolnview that raised more than $14,000. Smith said the money raised is enough to fund six individual agency programs.

In other action, the board:

Learned that Jeff Bagley and Owen Pugh are seeking re-employment with the district for the 2017-18 school year. A public hearing will be held during the March board meeting to seek public comments on the requests.

Approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with Union Township. The agreement would channel 85 percent of property taxes paid by Pigtail Farms LLC and SRAL Farms LLC for 30 years to the township to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Authorized an overnight trip for cheerleaders to Columbus for a state cheerleading competition on March 4-5.

Announced that district parents will have the opportunity to recommend or suggest special educational programs and services. Parents interested will meet with Program Services Director Keith Rydell on Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the high school conference room, or can schedule an appointment to meet with Rydell.

Accepted tax rates as determined by the Van Wert County auditor.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel issues.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the district boardroom.