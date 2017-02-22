topamax recall


The Van Wert County Health Board has scheduled two meetings in the next couple of weeks.

The board will first meet Monday, February 27, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Van Wert County Health Department conference room.

Also, the Health Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR room.

At 7 p.m., the Van Wert County District Advisory Council will join the Board of Health for their annual joint meeting.

