Put on those dancing shoes and join area seniors at the Van Wert County Council on Aging Thursday February 23, for a senior dance. Melvin Mullins will be providing live music, while light refreshments will be provided by Van Wert Manor.

Put on those dancing shoes, bring a friend, and have some fun. Don’t worry if you don’t dance, come and enjoy the music and make new friends.

There is no charge for this dance. The Van Wert County Council on Aging is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.