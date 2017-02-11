DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Celina 58-52 in a Western Buckeye League contest played Friday in the Cougars’ Den.

The Cougars, who are now 10-9 overall and 3-4 in the WBL, came within two baskets of having five players in double figures. Jacoby Kelly led Van Wert with 14 points, while Nate Place scored 13 points, Dylan Lautzenheiser added 12 points, and Drew Bagley and Blake Henry each had 8 points for the Cougars. Celina’s Brett Schwieterman led all scorers with 15 points, while Kole Murlin and Lucas Hone each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who are now 4-14 overall and 2-5 in league play.

Van Wert got out front quickly and led by two, 18-16, at the end of the first half. The Bulldogs tied it up at the half with 29 points apiece with a 13-11 run in the second period.

Celina then took a two-point lead at the end of three after outscoring the Cougars 13-11 in the quarter, but Van Wert went on a 16-8 run in the final stanza, including shooting 6 of 6 at the free throw line, to get the win.

Both teams shot well during the game, but the Cougars went 11 of 12 overall at the line during the game to help seal the victory.

Van Wert was 22 of 49 from the field (44.9 percent), including 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from three-point range. The Bulldogs made 18 of 42 field goal attempts (42.9 percent), including 6 of 14 three-point attempts (42.9 percent).

The Cougars made 11 of 12 free throws (91.7 percent), while Celina was 10 of 13 at the line (76.9 percent).

The Bulldogs had the edge in rebounding, 28-26, while Van Wert had one fewer turnover, 8-9, in the game.

The Cougar junior varsity team also won, 40-35, over Celina. Van Wert was led by Joey Schaufelberger, who scored 14 points in the JV contest. The Cougar JVs are also 10-9 on the year.

Van Wert will travel to St. Henry tonight for a non-conference game against the Redskins, before finishing up the regular season next weekend against WBL foes Defiance and league-leading Wapakoneta.

Box score

Celina 16 13 15 9—52

Van Wert 18 11 13 16—58

Celina (52) — Brett Schwieterman 15, Jimi Brian 5, Kole Murlin 10, Bryan Harter 10, Lucas Hone 4, Kyle Flaute 6, Brendon Yenser 2. Totals: 18 10-13 52.

Van Wert (58) — Jacoby Kelly 14, Nate Place 13, Nick Gutierrez 3, Dylan Lautzenheiser 12, Drew Bagley 8, Blake Henry 8. Totals: 22 11-12 58.

JV game: Van Wert won 40-35