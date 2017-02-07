Van Wert independent sports

WAPAKONETA — The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams traveled to the Wapakoneta Family YMCA to compete in a quad meet against Wapak, Minster, and Marion Local.

Both Cougar teams lost to Wapak and Marion Local. While the boys beat Minster, the girls lost a hard fought battle. The small, but mighty, Van Wert swim team earned seven personal best records throughout the meet. The final scores include:

Boys – Van Wert 57, Minster 34; Wapak 75, Van Wert 33; Marion Local 75, Van Wert 33.

Girls – Wapak 86, Van Wert 38; Minster 102, Van Wert 43; Marion Local 84, Van Wert 60.

The Cougar swimmers return to action this Saturday when they travel to Ayersville High School for the OHSAA sectional tournament.

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:08.93 –Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle: 3rd (2:28.61-Brayden Cox)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:36.24-Jacob Scheidt), 2nd (2:45.92- Kory Schlatter)

50 Freestyle: 3rd (25.91–Dalton Heppeard), 6th (27.53-Noah Arend), 7th (27.69-Andrew Hamblett)

100 Butterfly: 4th (1:07.95 –Dalton Heppeard)

500 Freestyle: 2nd (6:47.90 –Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (1:51.83 – Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:16.58 –Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:17.74– Noah Arend)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 3rd (2:10.64 –Emma Verville, Bethany Fast, Katie McVaigh, Madison Turnwald)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:37.46 –Katie McVaigh), 3rd (2:54.54 –Rebekah Fast)

50 Freestyle: 7th (28.65-Madison Turnwald), 8th (28.75 –Bethany Fast)

100 Butterfly: 2nd (1:13.19 –Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: 9th (1:10.09 –Emma Verville)

200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd (1:58.54 – Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast, Katie McVaigh, Rebekah Fast)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:12.22 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 4th (1:20.69 –Bethany Fast), 7th (1:29.12 –Rebekah Fast)