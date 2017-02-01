Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Fire & EMS Department is holding its 39th annual “all you can eat” Pancake Day on Saturday, February 4, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Convoy Community Building at Edgewood Park.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards purchasing and updating equipment for the department. There will also be a bake sale held during the event. Anyone wanting to donate baked goods can contact Connie Kreischer at 419.203.5288.

For more information, contact Dale Ball at 419.203.5281.