By Danny Pawlick

On February 12, the Crestview competition cheer squad advanced to state competition. They were at a competition at Sylvania Northview High School where they were judged on formation, jumps, chants and cheers, and tumbling. A freshman on the team, Josce Gallimore, said, “Our team is constantly working to improve at every practice.” They will be going to OSU on March 5.

Last week was FCCLA week for the Knights. FCCLA held many activities for the Knights to spread kindness and have a little fun while at school, including cupcake decorating and delivering roses and heart messages. Senior Ally Fegley said that her favorite part of FCCLA week was “writing hearts with encouraging messages and delivering them.” She also said that one of the most popular activities among the students was the cupcake decorating during lunch on Wednesday.

Last Friday night, the varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Allen East 72 to 55. The next night, they defeated New Knoxville 60 to 51, improving their record for the season 14-6. Sophomore Drew Kline said that this season has been a “rollercoaster ride and a work in progress.” The last regular season game will be next Friday against Bluffton at Crestview.