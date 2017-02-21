Community Days sets date for fundraiser
Submitted information
CONVOY — Convoy Community Days Committee will hold its Cabin Fever Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and bingo will begin at 10 that morning.
Baskets are made in Dresden and are filled with goodies from local businesses. Participants can play 20 games for $20.
Basket sponsors are Dowler Heating & Air, Pond Seed Company, Lincoln Candle/Lincoln Ridge, Mercer Landmark of Convoy, Kitchens Inc., Annabelle Miller and family, Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home, Hoover Garage, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Gibson Barnyard BBQ, realtor Kristi Gamble, Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Delphos Granite Works (Carey Mathew, authorized dealer), Vicki Miller Young/Living Essential Oils, Dealey Accounting LLC, Shear Magic Barber Styling, Convoy Preschool, Perfectly Posh/Brenda Allison, and Laudick’s Jewelry.
The 2017 “Pamper Yourself Basket” raffle will include gift items from Convoy and area businesses. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Get out of the house and enjoy a day with friends and good food. Cinnamon rolls, homemade pie, and sandwiches will be available.
This event is no way connected with, nor is it sponsored by, the Longaberger Company.
