Community Health Professionals in Van Wert is warning area residents to beware of a hospice fund solicitation by a Virginia entity.

A group called The Hospice Support Fund (HSF) in Merrifield, Virginia, has been soliciting in the Van Wert area, and CHP officials are warning local residents to not confuse the Hospice Support Fund with Community Health Professionals’ hospice program.

CHP does not receive monetary donations or service provisions from HSF and never have.