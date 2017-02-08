Parents of junior high and high school students should be aware that teachers will be available for Parent Teacher Conferences on February 15 from 3:15-6 p.m. Refer to the website for a sign-up link or call Kay Mohr or Randi Schaadt at 419.968.2214 to schedule an appointment.

Hello, Lancers! Do you have children’s books on your shelves collecting dust? Or could you help grandma do some early spring cleaning? Let’s put these books to good use! The junior high student council is working on a project in conjunction

with nationally celebrated Read Across America Day. Through this project we are asking for the community’s help by asking you to bring in any gently used children’s books that could use a new home. We will be giving the books to young students in the Lincolnview community who could use them. Books can be dropped off in the high school or elementary office. We will be collecting books until February 23 and the books will go out on March 2. So let’s get the books coming in! The more books we collect, the more books we can get into the hands of our Lincolnview students who could use them! Any questions can be directed to Mrs. Schnipke via email at bschnipke@lvlancers.com.

Congratulations to our February Students and Teacher of the Month. They were selected based on the attribute of kindness: 7th grade – Zadria King, 8th grade – Brice Pruden, 9th grade – Jaden Spray, 10th grade – Hatti Bouillon, 11th grade – Chayten Overholt, 12th grade – McKenzie Davis, and Teacher – Mrs. Chris Doner.

The Student Council would like to thank all those who helped make the Rivals United such a successful fundraising event. A special thanks goes out to Carey Insurance and Wilkinson Printing for their donation to the Tailgate Party.