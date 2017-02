Retiring Van Wert Fire Chief Jim Steele was honored at a reception held Thursday afternoon in Van Wert City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert. A number of city employees, as well as representatives from a number of area fire departments, attended the reception. Here, Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming presents Chief Steele with a plaque honoring his 40 years of service as a firefighter. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent