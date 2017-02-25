VW independent/submitted information

Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast LIVE from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world on May 5. This year marks the 17th year of the annual leadership conference and the fourth year of the event — Leadercast Ohio West in Van Wert.

This year, six Chambers of Commerce — Van Wert, Ottawa, Paulding, Delphos, Southwestern Auglaize County, and St. Marys — will host Leadercast Ohio West.

The venue for Leadercast Ohio West is the new LifeHouse Church at 719 Fox Road in Van Wert, located in the heart of northwest and west central Ohio, as well as minutes from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, area.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Powered by Purpose.” Purpose is what defines people, drives them, and empowers them. It is the glue for an organization and the fuel for an individual. Today’s organization cannot rely on old practices. A new organization is emerging and at the center of its driving force is the igniting power of purpose:

Companies with ideals of improving people’s lives at the center of all they do outperform others by 400 percent

More than 70 percent of people consider an organization’s environmental and/or social impact when deciding where to work

Employees that feel they are working towards a good cause show increased productivity by up to 30 percent

People who are able to make a social or environmental impact on the job are more satisfied by a 2:1 ratio

Empowering their employees to achieve excellence in leadership are Leadercast Ohio West Top Tier Sponsors Vancrest Health Care Centers, The Kenn-Feld Group LLC, Central Insurance Companies, Cooper Farms, Van Wert County Hospital, and Avangrid Renewables.

“We appreciate their generous support to bring this caliber of leadership development to the Northwest and West Central region of Ohio,” said Van Wert Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe.

Leadercast will allow attendees to discover the steps they can take to uncover their purpose, to reconnect to their organization’s “why”, to attract and engage the right people for your efforts and to thrive as a team. Key speakers — with purpose-driven leadership — will inspire the more than 350 people who attend locally, and the more than 100,000 people who will attend the event live in Atlanta or at hundreds of other simulcast locations in more than 20 countries.

Keynote speakers include:

Daniel Pink, behavioral science expert, best-selling author, and host of “Crowd Control”

Molly Fletcher, former top sports agent and author

Andy Stanley, leadership author and communicator

Suzy Welch, author, TV commentator and business journalist

Henry Cloud, acclaimed leadership expert, clinical psychologist, and best-selling author

Jess Ekstrom, CEO of Headbands of Hope

Tyler Perry, director, playwright, screenwriter, producer, actor, author, and entrepreneur

Donald Miller, CEO of StoryBrand, New York Times best-selling author, master storyteller

For years, Leadercast has brought people together and equipped them to become better leaders, managers, community members, and employees.

“For me, it’s a re-charge; for one day I can plug-in, focus on my development — my impact, obstacles, and growth opportunities,” shares Troy Miller of Braun Industries. “I love that it’s an immersive experience that keeps me engaged, with opportunities to hear from world class leadership experts.”

This year Leadercast Ohio West attendees will enjoy gourmet coffee, Bob Evans breakfast breads and blossoms, a catered barbecue lunch catered by Willow Bend Country Club, chair massages, a professional photo session, chair yoga, and friendly obstacle course competition with colleagues.

In addition, attendees will receive a “Leadercast Journal” and can earn CEUs, making Leadercast a fun and full day of learning and connecting.

What is even better is that Leadercast is priced lower than last year. The cost is $85 per ticket for 1-6 attendees and $80 per ticket for seven or more attendees, creating an ideal opportunity for work teams to attend together as they grow to be Powered By Purpose. Registration is available online at vanwertchamber.com or contact the Van Wert Chamber at 419).238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Leadercast Ohio West is expected to sell out. Secure tickets early and register today.