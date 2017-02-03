DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has expanded its vision in choosing recipients of its Ray Miller Award. While the award has traditionally gone to longtime Chamber members for their work in the Chamber and the community, the award went to local resident Kathy Taylor in 2016 for her work with Blessings in a Backpack and the Crisis Care Line/House of Transitions.

This year’s award was presented to local teacher Bob Spath, who is instructor of, and the driving force behind, the Project Lead the Way engineering program, and also coaches Van Wert High School’s successful Robotics Team.

Other finalists included Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller, Central Insurance Vice President Cindy Hurless, and Community Health Professionals Vice President Linda Boggs.

Taylor, the 2016 winner and a retired VWHS teacher, made the presentation to Spath, noting his contributions to the city school district.

“Bob has changed the dynamics of Van Wert City Schools and Vantage Career Center with his tireless passion to bring on the engineering program, Project Lead the Way, to our community,” she said, while also noting his contributions to the school robotics education programs and Robotics Team.

Taylor added, though, that while Spath’s educational contributions are substantial, he also has made an impact on others outside the classroom.

“Bob’s scope of work has changed the lives of many of his students, but his work outside the classroom has a similar impact on others, including (students of) different ages in different sports, mentoring young men through Bible study, and creating summer internship opportunities for local students at local companies,” she noted.

Spath said he fell in love with the Van Wert community while on a visit with his wife, the former Sara Penton.

“This community, it means the world to me,” Spath said, while adding that he is also pleased with effort to improve education and the community.

“(VWHS Principal) Bob Priest has a vision for where this school district can go and I’m on board with that,” Spath said. “I want to challenge myself and challenge everyone in this room to get on board. Let’s make this community better than what it already is.”

The other top Chamber award, the Crystal Image Award, which honors community leadership by an organization or company, went to downtown development entity Main Street Van Wert.

Other finalists were The Kenn-Feld Group and National Door & Trim.

Chamber Board Chairman Jon Stoller made the presentation to MSVW Program Manager Adam Ries and MSVW Board member Ty Coil, noting that the organization has brought more than $1.8 million into the community in the form of downtown development grants.

“These funds assisted in private building rehabilitation, street improvements, and sidewalk enhancements,” Stoller noted.

In addition to grant money, MSVW has also created a number of activities and events in the downtown area, including the Harvest Moon event, Chocolate Walk, Small Business Saturday, Halloween trick-or-treating, Four Fridays Farm and Art Market, Christmas tree lighting, Hidden Spaces building tours, and the Eats on the Street event.

Ries thanked his board members, and the community, for their support of Main Street Van Wert.

“It’s the community, it’s you, through supporting of businesses, these projects, and even a few crazy new events and activities that we’ve thrown at you,” the MSVW program manager noted.

Featured speaker Craig Leon, a 2003 VWHS graduate who is now a professional marathoner, challenged Chamber businesses and organizations to be responsible for improving the community.

Leon said that, while he loves Van Wert, he has noticed negative changes in the community in recent trips home.

“There are parts of this community that need help … this group needs to lead the charge,” Leon said.

“As business community leaders and community leaders here in Van Wert, it’s your responsibility — whether you see it that way or not — to make sure that everyone feels welcome in Van Wert … that everyone has fair and equal access to quality education … that they have the ability to make a livable wage and provide for their family,” he added. “This community is too small to not have everyone working towards the same goals,” Leon told Chamber members. “If you’re truly committed to a goal, you have to wake up every day with a purpose and a plan. Tonight, I want to challenge everyone in this room to choose action.”

Also Thursday evening, the Chamber recognized businesses and organizations that hit longevity milestones and those that completed “Golden Shovel” projects during the past year.

Milestone recipients included Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm, Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks, The Good Earth, Vantage Career Center, Kitchens Inc., Hubbard Company, Taylor Auto Sales Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Van Wert County YWCA, CQT Kennedy LLC, Central Insurance Companies, and Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency.

Golden Shovel Award winners were LifeHouse Church, Pond Seed Company, Schrader Realty, Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Van Wert Fire Equipment, Van Wert Manor, and Wilkinson Printing.