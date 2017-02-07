Print for later

Carolyn Sue (Cross) Counterman, 84, of Celina, and formerly of Rockford, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 2, 1932, the daughter of Carl D. and Anna R. (Brown) Cross, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her daughter, Daphne Ullery; and a brother, Van Cross, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.