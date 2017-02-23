Carolyn L. Goins, 75, of Haviland, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 25, 1941, in Haviland, the daughter of Elmer and Thelma (Rodman) Baker, who both preceded her in death. On March 22, 1958, she married James L. Goins, who died October 2, 2002. She then married Jerry Goins on August 11, 2008, and he survives in Haviland.

Survivors include three children, Glenda (Dan Adkins) Goins of Haviland, Cameran (Connie) Goins of Apex, North Carolina, and Christi (Jason Dotterer) Diaz of Haviland; three stepsons, Jeff, Jerry Jr., and Joe Goins, all of Scott; three sisters, June (Cheryl) Baker of Payne, Jon (Rodger) Barker of Defiance, and Toni (George) Searfoss of Haviland; eight grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Glen and John Baker, and three sisters, Nellie Hartman, Rose Maples and Erma Friend, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Chuck Oliver officiating Burial will be in Blue Creek Cemetery in rural Paulding County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family, for the purchase of benches at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.