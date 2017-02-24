Carmen Jacobs, 95, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born July 27, 1921, in Granger, Texas, the daughter of Alberto and Sophia (Sanchez) Alvarado, who both preceded her in death. On May 2, 1946, she married William E. Jacobs, who died July 23, 1977.

Survivors include her daughter, Therese Marshall of Van Wert; a son, Anthony (Jennifer) Jacobs of Pickerington; three brothers, Paul Alvarado, John (Carol) Alvarado, and Raymond (Mary Beth) Alvarado; two sisters, Dorothy Cuellar and Patsy (Charles) Mock; and a sister-in-law, Clare Alvarado. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa (Ron) Schomaeker, Jason (Niki) Krol, Patrick and Carrie Mosier, Kylie, Kenna, and Will Jacobs, and Kenneth (Kari) Marshall and Dawn Marshall. Her great-grandchildren include Shyla and Kellen Schomaeker, Bailey, Macee, and Dodger Krol, Chance, Karla, Dharma, and Annie Mosier, and London Marshall.

Two daughters, Teresa Marie (in infancy) and Rosemary Hegemeier; a son-in-law, John Marshall; two brothers, Joseph and Pete Alvarado; two sisters, Lupe Chavarria and Mary Hernandez; and two brothers-in-law, Jesse Cuellar and Sam Hernandez, also preceded her in death.

Carmen had worked at Van Wert Manufacturing Company and the St. Marys Canning Factory She also did a lot of volunteer work at the Migrant Shop in Van Wert and the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

She always had a smile on her face, and was eager to help wherever she was needed. She also had a very deep faith in God, which she passed on to her children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 27, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a Rosary service will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for Masses or the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

