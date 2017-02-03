Submitted information

First Financial Bank is pleased to welcome Pedro Campos as the new vice president/retail market manager.

Campos will focus on leading and supporting the northern Ohio retail banking centers. He is responsible for the overall success of the banking centers and providing leadership through employee development, along with deposit and loan growth.

Campos will work out of the First Financial banking center at 1163 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert.

“Pedro brings a wealth of experience to First Financial and we are excited to add him to our Northern Ohio Market,” said George Brooks, First Financial market president. “We’re confident Pedro will meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Campos comes to First Financial Bank with over 12 years of banking experience, most recently as a branch manager at Wells Fargo. He earned his degree in business administration from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

In addition to his professional experience, Campos served in the United States Navy. He has a passion for the community and looks forward to joining the local Chamber and non-profit organizations in the region.

Take another step on the path to success and schedule an appointment with Campos today by emailing Pedro.Campos@bankatfirst.com. For more information about First Financial, visit www.bankatfirst.com or www.facebook.com/firstfinancialbank.