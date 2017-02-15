By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club achieved a major goal at its meeting Thursday, February 9. That goal was to decide what the 5 categories would be for this year’s photography exhibit at the County Fair. Various members suggested 11 possible ideas and the 5 c receiving the most votes became the list submitted. The categories for this year are: Expressions/Emotions, Macro/Things Up Close, Reflections, Water, and Weather. We understand that these categories are the ones that will appear in the fair book and will apply to both Color & Black/White and to the Junior & Senior Divisions. This understanding means that you can get a head start on looking for just the right place and time to find your best scenes.

In other business, acting Treasurer Rex Dolby reported on recent transactions and how future bank statements will be received. He also said that federal and state agencies had confirmed receiving the club’s tax documents.

The club’s next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at 114 S. Race St. “Doors” was selected as the competition theme. If you think doors might be an interesting subject to photograph at some point in time, you might find the following suggestions helpful.