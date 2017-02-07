Submitted information

Calvary Preschool will hold early registration from 8 a.m.-noon February 21-24 and on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Parents are invited to check out the preschool facilities. Forms are available on the preschool website, www.calvaryelife.org, under “preschool” and then “forms”.

Calvary Preschool has been serving the Van Wert community and surrounding area since 1966. The preschool is committed to help children develop spiritually, intellectually, and emotionally. Its goal is to introduce the boys and girls to a variety of learning experiences that will prepare them for kindergarten.

The preschool also has an outdoor playground for students to enjoy, with a climbing wall, swings, and slides. Inside, there is a playroom that includes a variety of learning centers. There is ample parking for parents. Snacks, which include milk or 100 percent juice, are provided daily by the preschool. Four- and 5-year-old children go on field trips during the school year and the preschool has special guests visit during the winter months.

The 4- and 5-year-olds’ classes have take-home bags that are used over the weekends. The totes provide activities and games for parents to do with their children. All materials needed are provided in the tote bag. A child chooses a theme.

All classes meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The 3-year-olds’ class meets two mornings per week: Mondays and Fridays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. The 4-year-olds meet three mornings per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The Pre-K Plus (older 4- and 5-year-olds) meet four mornings per week. The classes offered depend on the number of students enrolled.

Calvary Preschool has extended care between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in extended care should note that at registration.

The preschool teaching staff for this school year includes Issa Ickes (3 year olds), Julie Stewart (4 year olds) and Vicki Chavarria (older 4- and 5 year olds), and Marilyn Agler, administrator.

Parents who cannot make these above dates and times can call the preschool office at 567.259.3103 or email marilyn@calvaryelife.org to make other arrangements. The preschool accepts registrations at any time during the year as long as openings remain.

Calvary Preschool is located at 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road. For more information, call Agler at the above number or leave a message on voice mail.