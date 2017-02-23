Submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. will be selling World’s Finest Chocolate at Tractor Supply Company (TSC), 1122 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

Products available are $1 bars in the following flavors: almond, caramel, milk chocolate, crisp, and dark chocolate; $2 boxes in the following flavors: Mint Melt-a-ways, Caramel Whirls, and Continental Almonds.

Proceeds help fund the non-profit organization so programs and events are available for area boys and girls. Buckeye Y Youth is a United Way agency, Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received funding from Wetzel Motorcycle Club and Walmart Community Fund.