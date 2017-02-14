Print for later

Tweet about it

Brenda Sue (Norling) Jerome, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 9 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born December 21, 1954, in Paulding County, the daughter of Darwin “Doc” and Viola (Tippsword) Sherry, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Robert A. (Angela) Norling of Paulding; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Darwin (Pam) Sherry of Hixson, Tennessee, Jess (Janet) Sherry of Van Wert, and Larry Sherry of Defiance; and a sister, Bonnie Sherry of Defiance.

A brother, Norman Lee Sherry; and one sister, Dorothy Goeltzenleuchter, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at New Life Fellowship in Van Wert, with Pastor Alan Andres officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.