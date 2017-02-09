Brenda J. Keltner recently passed away in St. Marys.

She was born September 12, 1963, in Van Wert, the daughter of Gayle and Margaret (Faller) Keltner, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her siblings, Joyce (Don) Sonnastine of Wadsworth, Richard Keltner of Van Wert, Gary (Renee) Keltner of Phoenix, Arizona, Larry (Kathy) Keltner of Tucson, Arizona, Debra Smith of Convoy, Jan (Doug) Jones of Venedocia, and Linda Keltner of Boston, Massachusetts. Her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews were very special to her.

Her dog, Dinky, was her loving companion. She had also rescued Monty, Too, and Cosmo, loyal companions who had previously shared her life.

Brenda was a 1981 graduate of Lincolnview High School. She graduated in 1985 from Ohio Northern University and earned her juris doctorate from the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University. Formerly an assistant prosecutor for the City of Columbus, Brenda had presented several cases before the Supreme Court of Ohio. Always an advocate for the marginalized and those less fortunate, Brenda took time to help those who needed help.

She treasured her family. Her generosity, thoughtfulness, along with her amazing, joyful laugh and sense of humor, with be remembered and missed by all those who knew her.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Donations to honor Brenda may be sent to www.healing-companions.org.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.